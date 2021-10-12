January 29, 2021
Milwaukee, WI - The Rev. Canon Dr. M. Fred Himmerich, 90, an Episcopal priest in the Diocese of Milwaukee, died on Friday, January 29, 2021, in his home at Saint John's on the Lake in Milwaukee. He was born on October 16, 1930, in Grand Forks, ND, to Fred and Florence Himmerich, and grew up on farms in South Dakota and Washington state. He met his wife, Carol, when both were in the choir at St. Paul's Episcopal Church on-the-Hill in Saint Paul, MN. They were married on December 30, 1958, at Trinity Episcopal Church in Oshkosh, WI.
Father Himmerich earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Macalester College and a Master of Arts degree from the University of Minnesota. He received a Master of Divinity degree from Nashotah House Theological Seminary and a Ph.D. in theology (patristics) from Marquette University. He was ordained to the diaconate on March 17, 1962, at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Milwaukee. Fr. Himmerich was ordained to the priesthood by Bishop Donald Hallock on September 16, 1962, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Beloit, WI, where he served as assistant rector to Fr. Joseph Mazza. In 1965, he became the rector of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Watertown, WI, and served there until his retirement in 1995.
While in Watertown, Fr. Himmerich was involved in many community projects and organizations. Caring deeply about all people, he was passionate about advancing social and economic justice. With members of St. Paul's Watertown, he started the Bread and Roses free weekly community meal program; and he helped found a community daycare center. In 1993, he was named the Watertown Main Street Bridge Honoree for his service to the community. Further roles with the Diocese of Milwaukee included serving as director of Camp Webb in 1969 and 1970, and as adjunct professor at Nashotah House from 1976 to 1986. He provided training for deacons and took a leadership role in diocesan commissions. After his retirement, he filled in as supply clergy, including serving as the interim dean of All Saints' Cathedral from 1997 to 1998 and again in 2007.
Fr. Himmerich's faith was evident in his life as well as work. He was a talented organist and played the piano well into his eighties. In the 1950's, he was pleased to participate in a backing choir for Marian Anderson as part of his Macalester College Concert Choir. He was passionate about theological reading and writing. Bringing in the benefits of simplicity, he made communion wine from homegrown grapes, enjoyed using his carpentry skills, and often walked to his destinations. He loved baking bread and pies. Fr. Himmerich cherished fellowship with others whether over coffee, playing chess, or visiting with his family and friends. He attended Evensong daily at Saint John's on the Lake and continued to lead an All Saints' Cathedral Bible study, out of the Greek New Testament, until his death.
Fr. Himmerich is survived by his five children, Rebecca (the late Patrick) Kelly, Daniel (Alma), Elizabeth, Sarah, and Catherine Himmerich; nine grandchildren, Amanda, Megan, Shawn, Bethany, Madeline, Wesley, Rasmus, Elena, and Antonio; brother, Robert (Eva) Himmerich; two sisters, Sue (Richard) Beem and Dianne Johnson; sister-in-law, Marna Jenson; and numerous other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Carol; twin brother, A. Frank (the late Jeanne); and infant granddaughter, Rachel.
A Requiem Holy Eucharist and committal will take place at 11:00 a.m. at All Saints' Cathedral in Milwaukee on October 16, 2021, with The Rt. Rev. Jeffrey Lee, Provisional Bishop of the Diocese of Milwaukee, and The Very Rev. Dean Kevin Carroll officiating. The Rev. Dr. Julian Hills will deliver the homily. Visitation will be held at the Cathedral from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Covid precautions will be followed.
If desired, memorials are suggested to All Saints' Cathedral, 818 E. Juneau Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53202; St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 413 S. Second St., Watertown, WI 53094; Bread and Roses, 209 N. 9th St., Watertown, WI 53094; or St. John's on the Lake, 1840 N. Prospect Ave. Milwaukee, WI 53202.
Heritage Funeral Homes
Suminski / Weiss
414-321-7440