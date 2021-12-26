Christopher J. "Chris" Palm

Watertown, WI - Christopher "Chris" J. Palm, 50, of Watertown, passed away on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Watertown Regional Medical Center with his parents by his side.
Christopher John Palm was born on February 15, 1971 in Watertown, the son of Ned and Merilee (Speier) Palm. He was a 1989 graduate of Jefferson High School. Chris loved fishing, morel hunting, and golfing. He was a quiet man with deep faith in the Lord and was there to help if someone needed help.
He will be dearly missed by his parents, Ned and Merilee Palm; sister, Traci (Ken) Wolter; nieces, Zia and Aspen Wolter; nephews, Kamin and Quade Wolter; grandmother, Mae Palm; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Earl Palm and maternal grandparents.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, February 13, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 324 S. Sanborn Avenue, Jefferson, WI. Lunch to follow at VFW Hall, 1420 S. Rockwell Street, Jefferson, WI. Memorials may be given to St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Jefferson or St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Watertown. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
