Carol Marie (Becker) Sidwell

March 28, 1944 - May 18, 2021
Lake Mills, WI - Carol Marie Sidwell, 77, passed away on May 18, 2021 at Rainbow Hospice in Johnson Creek following complications from a stroke. She was born in Watertown, WI on March 28, 1944 to Walter & Stella Becker.
She grew up in Johnson Creek and was a 1962 graduate of Johnson Creek High School. She worked at American Family Insurance in Madison for over 40 years. She was united in marriage to Kenneth Sidwell on April 25, 1980. He preceded her in death on September 22, 2013.
She was an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Post 501, in Madison serving two terms as President with her husband, Ken, as Commander. She was active in the Badger Girls State program for many years. She was a member of the Watertown chapter of the Women of the Moose. She enjoyed gardening, camping, and gambling.
She is survived by a son, Jeffrey Wertschnig, Lake Mills, a granddaughter, Kati (Billy) Wilson, Chattanooga, TN, a step-daughter, Tanis Coley, a step-son, Matthew (Melinda) Sidwell, 4 step-grandchildren, sisters Deanna Pfeifer and Sally Albertz, a brother, David, 3 nephews, a niece, her two "cat-kids", Smokie & Callie, and other relatives and friends. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Norbert, a sister-in-law, Anne Becker, and a brother-in-law, Fred Albertz.
A celebration of life will be held at American Legion Post 501, 105 Dempsey Rd, Madison, WI 53714 tentatively on August 15 from 1 PM to 4 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to American Legion Post 501. The family wishes to thank the staff of Rainbow Hospice for the care given to Carol.