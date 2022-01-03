Watertown, WI - Brian E. Riesen, 50, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Friday, December 31, 2021.
Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at 6 p.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home with Rev. Justin Cloute officiating. Family and friends may gather at Hafemeister Funeral Home from 4 p.m. until the time of the service. Memorials, if desired, may be directed to American Family Children's Hospital in Madison or Make-A-Wish. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Brian Ellioett Riesen was born March 31, 1971, in Watertown, son of Larry Riesen and Barbara (nee Saniter) Johnson. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1989. Brian went on to work at Karma, Inc. before starting Quality First Construction. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. In his spare time, Brian enjoyed spending time with family and friends and going to movies.
Brian is survived by his children, Logan (Amber Brinsko) Riesen, Brock (Rachael Stolpa) Riesen, and Alexis Riesen; mother, Barbara Johnson; fiancé and stepson, Jennifer Vogt and Dominick Strohlmayer; grandchildren, Addilynn and Ryland; brother, Brad (Laura) Riesen; stepmother, Diane Riesen, mother to his children, Lori (Anthony) Gerner; nieces and nephews, Marin, Brecken, Meyer, and Owen Riesen; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Brian is preceded in death by his father, Larry; as well as his stepfather, Ron Johnson.
