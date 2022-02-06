Steven J. "Steve" Indra

Watertown, WI - Steven "Steve" J. Indra, 74, of Watertown, passed away Thursday, February 3, 2022, at Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Memorial services will be held February 10, 2022, at 7 p.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home with Rev. Bruce McKenney officiating. Family and friends may gather at Hafemeister Funeral Home from 4 p.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Children's Hospital of Wisconsin or the charity of one's choice. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Steven James Indra was born June 5, 1947, in Watertown, son of Paul and Glorice (nee Wegner) Indra. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1965 before earning a Bachelor's in Education at UW-Oshkosh. He served in the United States Army as an artillery officer. Steve married the former Carol Baxter on June 20, 1970, in Madison. He worked at Goodyear Tire & Rubber in Sun Prairie as an extrusion operator. He began his career there on September 17, 1976 and retired on July 1, 2015. Steve enjoyed riding his Harley and spending time with his many friends. He enjoyed reading, especially politics, religion, and history. Most of all, Steve loved his wife and family and spending as much time as possible with his many grandkids.
Steve is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Carol; children, Kyle (Nitsuh) Indra, Stephanie (Jamie DeFouw) Indra; grandchildren, Kayla, Kiran, Zachary, Wolfram, and Ronin Indra; Owen and Lynden DeFouw-Indra; mother, Glorice Indra; siblings, Sue Erdmann, Tom (Donna) Indra, Mary "Mick" (Diane McVeigh) Scullin; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many close friends.
Steve is preceded in death by his father, Paul Indra; daughter-in-law, Therese Indra; brother, James in infancy; brother-in-law, Richard Erdmann.