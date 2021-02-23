Daniel "Butzi" Bilitz

April 20, 1943 - February 21, 2021
Lake Mills, WI - Daniel "Butzi" Edwin Bilitz, 77, of Lake Mills passed away Sunday February 21, 2021 at his home. He was born April 20, 1943 in Temple, TX to the late Daniel J. and Lucille (Krahn) Bilitz. He was baptized at Zebaoth Lutheran Church, Milwaukee, WI and confirmed in faith in May of 1957 at Jerusalem Lutheran Church in Milwaukee, WI.
Dan graduated from Wisconsin Lutheran High School, Milwaukee, WI, in 1961. He attended Dr. Martin Luther College, New Ulm, MN and earned an MBA from Marquette University, Milwaukee, WI. In June 1967 he married Rosemary Roehl.
Dan was a teacher at Zion Lutheran School, Columbus, WI; Immanuel Lutheran School, New London, WI; and Martin Lutheran School, Neenah, WI. He worked in the insurance industry for 17 years and then returned to teaching at Lakeside Lutheran High School, Lake Mills and Wisconsin Lutheran College, Milwaukee, WI.
Dan enjoyed learning and doing new things from hiking trails in WI, to playing the banjo and fiddle to flying airplanes. Dan was an avid follower of his grandkids' activities and Lakeside Lutheran High School sports.
Dan was preceded in death by his brother Tim.
He is survived by his wife Rosemary (Roehl) Bilitz, his brothers Jim (Diane) of Oakfield; Tom, Franklin, sister-in-law Gena Bilitz, of Burlington; his daughter Bonnie (William) Walther of Waunakee, WI; son Danny (Diane), of Winchester, WI; grandchildren, Hannah, Libby, Quinn, Caleb and Sarah; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Funeral services will be held Saturday February, 27, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Lake Mills, WI.
Friends may call after 10 a.m. on Saturday at the church until the time of the service.
The service will be livestreamed through the St. Paul Lutheran Church website.
If desired, memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Lake Mills, or Lakeside Lutheran High School in Lake Mills, WI.