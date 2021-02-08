Garrick E. "Gary" Jasurda

May 4, 1947 - February 5, 2021
Lake Mills, WI - Garrick "Gary" Jasurda, 73 of Lake Mills, passed away on Friday, February 5th at the Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center surrounded by his family.
Gary was born on May 4, 1947 in Phillips, Wisconsin to Edward and Antionette (Tingo) Jasurda.
Gary married Marian Sobieski on August 19, 1967 at St. Mary's of Czestochowa Catholic Church in South Fork, Hawkins, Wisconsin. Gary received his teaching certificate at Taylor County Teachers College in 1968 and started his teaching career in Weyerhaeuser, Wisconsin. After receiving his bachelor's degree from Mt. Scenario College in Ladysmith, WI, Gary and Marian moved to Lake Mills in 1970 where Gary taught math and science at the Lake Mills Middle School for 36 years. During that time, he earned his master's degree from the University of Wisconsin Whitewater and continued taking graduate-level courses for many years. During his teaching career, he was on the Board of Directors for CAUS-South of Wisconsin Education Association Council as a Negotiator.
Gary loved to travel with his wife Marian. They traveled throughout the United States, enjoyed many tropical vacations to Mexico and the Dominican Republic and a tour in Europe. Some of his happiest times were spent at their get-a-way property in Necedah, boating and riding their 4-wheelers on the many trails in Jackson County. He enjoyed family camping trips and some thrilling canoe adventures on the Flambeau River.
Gary and Marian were blessed with their children, Jennifer (Scott) Pitzner and Christopher Jasurda; 4 grandchildren, Kylee (Ruger) Roehl, Mitchel and Chase Langholff, Desmond Jasurda and two great-grandchildren, Riley and Ella Roehl.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Marian Jasurda; his mother Antionette Klimowski; siblings, Joanne Sobieski, Bill Jasurda, Carolyn (Jim) Gabay, Connie (Jim) Haessly, Robert (Susan) Klimowski; nieces and nephews, Tony Sobieski, Jason Jasurda, John (Jasmine) Jasurda, Nicholas (Kyrstin) Gabay, Michele France, Danielle (Josh) Schmidt, Bryce (Tanya) Haessly, Caitlin Haessly, Melissa Klimowski, Amy Klimowski and many great nieces and nephews.
Gary was preceded in death by his father, Edward Jasurda; baby son Eric Jasurda; brother-in-law John Sobieski; and his step father, Walter Klimowski.
Gary was a handy guy and could fix anything put in front of him. He was a rather unassuming, soft-spoken guy. He loved his family and always wanted the best for them. We will miss his never-ending humor and wit.
We would like to thank the nurses and staff at Rainbow Hospice for their utmost compassion and care for Gary and his family.
A private memorial service will be held at 12:00 pm on Friday, February 19, 2021 at Saint Gabriel Catholic Parish in Lake Mills.
To virtually attend services, please visit the Claussen Funeral Home Facebook page which will also be available for future viewing.