Helenville, WI - Robert A. "Bob" Voight, 91 of Helenville, passed away on Monday, January 31, 2022, at Rainbow Hospice Inpatient center of Johnson Creek.
Bob was born April 15, 1930, in Lake Mills, the son of Alvin and Ida (Heinke) Voight. On June 24, 1953, he married Luella Borck in Watertown and the two shared over 68 wonderful years of marriage and had 4 children. Bob served his country in the Army in Korea, something he was immensely proud of. He lived a life of service to others and was a lifelong member of the Helenville volunteer fire department and worked for over 27 years as a Jefferson County Sheriff's deputy, retiring in May of 1990. As the last surviving member of a family of six, the focus of Bob's life was his family. He loved to spend time with his children and grandchildren, whether it was trips to the cabin in Rhinelander or making them laugh with his black and white, straightforward sense of humor. Bob and Luella hosted a neighborhood 'deep fried turtle feed' that few people ever forgot. In his free time, his favorite activity was ice fishing and he also enjoyed watching the Packers and football in general. Bob was a loving husband, an excellent father, grandfather and great-grandfather and will be deeply missed.
Bob is survived by: his wife Luella Voight; children Cynthia (Rickie) Schroeder of Lake Mills, Michael (Holly) Voight of Jefferson, Sharon (Patrick) Griffin of Jefferson, Kenneth (Diann Pichotta) Voight of Fort Atkinson; 12 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law Mary (Myron) Moldenhauer of Watertown. Bob is also survived by a number of other family members and friends.
Bob is preceded in death by: his parents; brother Melvin; sisters Pearl, Francis, Joyce and Betty; and other relatives.
Memorials in Bob's honor may be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church or Rainbow Hospice.
A funeral service will be held Friday, February 4, 2022, at 12:00 PM at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Helenville with Rev. Titus Buelow presiding. A visitation will be held on Friday from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the church. Bob will be laid to rest at St. Peter's Evergreen cemetery following the service at the church.
