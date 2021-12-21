December 9, 2021
New Glarus, WI - Sgt 1st. Class Bruce Terry Nagle
Left this Earth to be with his Savior and his late loved ones on the morning of Thursday, December 9th, 2021. Bruce passed away peacefully in his sleep while at home with the love of his life, Mary Eileen (Sandkulla) Smith Nagle, and their beloved little black cat, Neville Severus. Bruce fought bravely as any soldier would, throughout an unrelenting and uncompromising battle with cancer.
Bruce was born to Clyde John Nagle and Dawn Lass (Strong) Nagle on December 29th, 1948, at St. Mary's Hospital on Main Street in Watertown, Wisconsin. Bruce graduated from Nathan Hale High School, located in West Allis, Wisconsin, in June of 1968.
By June of 1970, Bruce enlisted in the US Army, where he proudly served his country for twenty faithful years. He met and fell in love with Mary while stationed at Presidio of San Francisco, California, in 1983. They married on February 11th of the following year in Watertown, Wisconsin just one week prior to Bruce being stationed in Stuttgart Germany. Mary went on to join her new husband overseas later that same year. While in Germany, Bruce and Mary gave birth to their son, Kevin Michael in April of 1986. Their son Kristopher Lane was born in July of 1988 in Fort Campbell, Kentucky.
Bruce retired from the military in 1990 so that he could go home to Wisconsin and take care of his mother just prior to his father's tragic death. Later, Bruce would work a small handful of manufacturing and fabrication jobs, before eventually taking a job at Trek Bicycle in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin in July of 2003. Bruce truly enjoyed working for Trek up until his retirement in October of 2015.
Bruce loved his family and friends, and he especially loved watching Green Bay Packer games with them. Bruce was a good and kind man, who raised his children to stand up to injustice and to show respect to everyone.
Bruce always aimed to help others and was a very hard-working and reliable man. He was honored to have served his country for 20 years and would have served for his entire life if he were given the chance. Bruce was adored by many and his absence here on Earth is only made from bitter into sweet by his presence in eternity with his Lord and Savior.
A benefit and celebration of Bruce's life will be held on Saturday January 8th, 2021, at Stacey's, located at 501 North 4th Street in Watertown. This event will be catered by Glenn's Market & Catering of Watertown and will be open to the public.