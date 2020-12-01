November 15, 1946 - November 27, 2020
Waterloo, WI - Gerald A. "Clarence" Daye, 74, of Waterloo, passed away on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 at Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam.
Gerald was born on Nov. 15, 1946 in Ripon, WI the son of Orville and Vivian (Moore) Daye. Gerald married the love of his life Pamela Weide on Aug. 15, 1989 at Ebenezer Moravian Church in Watertown. He loved hunting, fishing, Harley rides and family trips to Florida.
Survivors include: children Taunya Batista, Alicia Daye, Cheyenne (Steve Groninger) Daye and Adam (Pamela) Villegas; 11 grandchildren Daniella, Isabella, Diego, Alize, Jevan, Chloe, Aleister, Brooklyn, Brandi (Justin), Timothy and Anthony (Megan); sister Barbara Daye. He is also survived by a number of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, son Damien and his buddies Mike Daye, Jeff Daye, Larry Blazing and Chunky Reidl.
The family would like to thank the staff at Prairie Ridge Assisted Living and Hillside Manor for all their care and compassion given to Gerald.
A visitation will be held from 5-7 PM on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 at the Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home in Waterloo. A celebration of life for Gerald will follow the visitation at Whisper's Roadhouse 50 Hwy 19, Waterloo, WI 53594
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home Waterloo is caring for the family. To Place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com