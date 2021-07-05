May 31, 1941 - June 1, 2021
Watertown, WI - Alfred C. Kramer, 80, of Watertown and a former resident of Our Home Your Home Assisted Living in Henning, MN, passed away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Marquardt Health Center.
Alfred was born on May 31, 1941 in Laona, Wisconsin, the son of Charles and Rosemary (Brown) Kramer. Alfred was a truck driver, and laborer for most of his working career, and he proudly served our country in the US Army in 1959. He enjoyed fishing, and loved spending time outdoors. He also enjoyed watching John Wayne Westerns, and loved to read Louis L'Amour pocket novels.
Alfred is survived by his children Laurie Noble, Randy (Peggy) Kramer, and Todd (Rebecca) Kramer all of Watertown. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a number of other relatives and friends both in Wisconsin and Minnesota.
Alfred was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Lois Kramer of Fergus Falls, MN and former spouse Betty Kramer of Watertown, and three brothers and two sisters.
His daughter Laurie was grateful for the short time she was able to spend with Alfred toward the end of his life, and would like to send a sincere appreciation to Pastor Dave Zimmermann of River Valley Alliance Church for visitation and prayer with the family.
The eternal God is your refuge, and His everlasting arms are under you. Deuteronomy 33:27.
