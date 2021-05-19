May 13, 2021
Oshkosh, WI - Elijah Jonathon Jensen was born asleep on May 13, 2021, to Joshua and Aimee Jensen of Oshkosh, WI. Prior to his birth, Jesus had already taken Elijah's soul to be with him in heaven.
The Lord is the God of endless mercy and love who gave Elijah life. In his mercy and love, the Lord chose to crown Elijah with eternal life after 34 weeks in his mother's womb. When Christ returns, the Lord will keep his promise to raise Elijah's body and reunite it with his soul. Together with all of God's people, he will live forever in glory with the Lord.
Elijah is survived by his parents; his siblings, Anastasia, Moriah, and Judah; grandparents, Michael and Jane Jensen, and Dave and Judy Ulm; great-grandparents, Marilyn Jensen, John and Janet Willitz, and Irma Schwartz; aunts and uncles, Aaron (Carolyn) Jensen, Nathanael Jensen, Ashleigh Jensen, Brittany Jensen, Charissa Jensen, Caleb Jensen, Eric (Alicia) Ulm; as well as cousins, Elisha, Micah, and Simeon Jensen, and Isaiah Ulm.
He was preceded in death by great-grandparents, James Jensen, William and Kathryn Ulm, and Richard Schwartz; as well as an infant uncle Jonathon Ulm.
A funeral service for Elijah will be held at Grace Lutheran Church 913 Nebraska St. Oshkosh, WI on Saturday, May 22 at 11:00 a.m., with a visitation from 9:00 a.m. until service time. A private burial will take place at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery in Ixonia, WI. Mueller Funeral Home-Winneconne is assisting the family.
Memorials may be made to Luther Preparatory School in Watertown, WI or Grace Lutheran Church in Oshkosh, WI. Online condolences may be submitted at muellerfh.net.
"The Lord gave and the Lord has taken away; may the name of the Lord be praised" (Job 1:21).