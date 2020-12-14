Linda V. (Bree) Doerr

September 1, 1952 - December 10, 2020
Watertown, WI - Linda V. Doerr, 68, of Watertown, went to be with her Lord and Savior December 10, 2020.
She was born in Milwaukee to Herman and Dolores Bree. Later she relocated to Oconomowoc. She then met and married the love of her life, Charlie, where she made Watertown her home.
Linda was very close to her family and if you were her friend, she treated you like family. She had a way of making every relationship unique and the ability to make you feel so special to her. Linda always gave and never asked for anything in return. She was always willing to listen and gave the best advice. The love and pride she held for her sons and grandchildren was indescribable. She adored her grandchildren and always gave each one of them her undivided attention. She was full of life and always on the go.
Linda will be lovingly remembered by family and friends for faithful trust in the Lord.
She is survived by her sons, Rick (Amy) Schraeder, Robb Schraeder, and Ryan (Michelle) Jahn; grandchildren, Isaiah Snyder, Luke Schraeder, Brett Schraeder, and Beau Schraeder; brothers, Dan (Debbie) Bree, Scott Bree, Randy (Lynn) Bree, and Ron (Roberta) Bree. Linda is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, her parents, her brothers, Mike and Jeff; sister, Jenny; and sister-in-law, Debbie.
Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.