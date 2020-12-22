Eugene Wayne "Gene" Potenberg

October 19, 1937 - December 19, 2020
Ixonia, WI - Eugene "Gene" Wayne Potenberg, 83, of Ixonia, passed away December 19, 2020 at his home.
He was born on October 19, 1937 in Columbus, WI, the son of Lloyd and Mary (nee CromHeeke) Potenberg. He attended the Cross Lutheran Church and was confirmed there as well. Gene worked at a farm in Columbus at a young age. He found his life-long passion in auto body repair and worked as a body repair tech until his retirement in 2000. Gene enjoyed baseball, football, and going to the casino with his beloved Lucille. Gene and Lucy loved to travel up north to the farm where Gene enjoyed deer hunting with his family.
Eugene is survived by his wife of 50 years, Lucille Potenberg; children, Jeff (Becky) Potenberg of Columbus, WI and Greg (Kathy) Potenberg of Watertown, WI; grandchildren, Justin Potenberg, Julie Potenberg, Shane (Marcy) Potenberg, Venessa (Jon) McGeough, and Nicholas (Melissa) Potenberg; great-grandchildren, Jackson, Cassie, Abigail, Brayden, Taylor, Dylan, Savannah, and Damien; step-grandchildren, Paula, Amanda, and Emma; brother, John (Diane) Potenberg and great life-long friends, Gerald and Doris Lesmeister; as well as other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Lloyd (Wilma) Potenberg, Jr.
The family would like to thank the staff at Rainbow Hospice for the wonderful care they have provided.
Family and friends may gather at Hafemeister Funeral Home on Saturday, December 26, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. A private service will be held. Burial will take place in the Cross Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Rainbow Hospice, Cross Lutheran Church, or the charity of one's choice. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.