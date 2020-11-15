April 4, 1939 - November 11, 2020
Watertown, WI - Robert H. Ketelhohn, age 81, of Watertown, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, after a courageous battle with Pancreatic Cancer.
Robert Hugh Ketelhohn was born on April 4, 1939 in Wauwatosa, WI to Mabel (Sedlak) and Alfred Ketelhohn. He was baptized on May 6, 1939 and was confirmed on March 29, 1953 both at St John's Lutheran Church in Wauwatosa, WI. In 1956 during a summer job as a handyman at Camp Genesee he met the love of his life, Margo. Bob and Margo married on February 18, 1961 at Bethel Lutheran Church in Madison. Bob graduated from Wauwatosa High School in 1957, from UW Madison in 1961 and from UW Milwaukee receiving his Master's Degree in Education in 1966. Bob was a High School Teacher, teaching math and physics. He retired from Johnson Creek in 1996 after teaching for 35 years. Bob also was an active member at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hubbleton and served the church as Treasurer for many years. Bob also worked as a negotiator for CAUS South and WEAC. Bob enjoyed his family, the life he and Margo built on the farm, traveling to foreign countries chasing 9 total solar eclipses, attending Badger Football Games including many Bowl Games and traveling in the RV.
His life was blessed with four children: Karen (Terry) Weihert, Waterloo, WI; Daniel (Leda), Jarrell, TX; Susan (Jeff) Scheibe, Brookfield, WI; and Douglas (Nikki), Watertown, WI. Grandchildren: Keri (Joseph) and Kimberly (Evan); Amber (Martin), Katheryn (Damon), Ariel (Andrew), Nicole, Danielle (Matthew), Brandon (Danielle); Joshua and Alexandra (Mike); Adam, Eli (Heather), Oliver, Bailey Taylor (Heather) and Bailey. Great Grandchildren: Jordan, Karma, Kaylee, Kaden, Madyson, Abigail, Caroline, and Charlotte.
He is further survived by brother and sister-in-law Alan (Marianne) Ketelhohn, nieces and nephews Kristin (Andy), David, Jay, John (Kay), Peggy and Nancy also other cousins, grandnieces and grandnephews.
He was blessed with many special friends and neighbors. We appreciate the care he received from Rainbow Hospice and Bright Star. Caregivers Leona Grey, Bailee Loeder and Ashley Blanke who spent countless hours caring for and loving Bob.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister and brother-in-law Betty and Terry Mueller and great grandson Derrick Whitten.
A Private Family Funeral Services will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hubbleton with Rev. Lance A. Hoff presiding. Burial will take place at Washington Cemetery, Town of Portland. Family will show their support of Bob's love of the Badgers by wearing Badger Red.
In leiu of flowers, memorials are requested for Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hubbleton or Rainbow Hospice in Johnson Creek.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home in Waterloo is serving the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.