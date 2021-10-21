Kathleen M. (Zillmer) "Kathy" Ready

January 2, 1950 - October 18, 2021
Watertown, WI - Kathleen "Kathy" M. Ready, 71, of Watertown, passed away on Monday, October 18, 2021 at Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital.
Kathleen Mary Zillmer was born on January 2, 1950 in Watertown, the daughter of Emil and Izetta (nee Garb) Zillmer. On August 31, 1996, she married Thomas J. Ready. Tom preceded her in death on April 28, 2015.
Our grandma was a fierce woman, full of determination and spunk. She loved her husband Tom with all her heart. They enjoyed sitting on the porch in their cozy home, looking out at their beautifully maintained garden. They were always together, the best of friends, and she never stopped missing him after he passed in 2015.
She made such an impactful difference on her community - working for 40 years at Marquardt Manor where she brought everyone together through picnics, luncheons, singing songs, wearing funky outfits and goofy jokes. She dedicated over half of her life to the Marquardt community - the staff, the residents, the volunteers. Throughout her years there, she would get her grandkids involved in whatever activity she had planned, always proudly introducing us.
Our childhood memories are painted with massive family Christmas' where the grandkids gathered in their living room. Her and grandpa would sit in their chairs and watch us open every gift (which took a few hours!). Some years she would have us sing carols, other times we would get a surprise visit from someone she paid to dress up as Santa. Grandma loved tradition - both continuing with the old ones and trying to come up with new ones. We were eventually instructed that we were now having themed Christmas' - which was hilarious to most of us, as Christmas seemed theme enough! - but we obliged for grandma, because she gave so much, and it wasn't too big of a deal to dress like a cowgirl/cowboy in the dead of winter on Christmas day.
When we were little, her and grandpa and all the parents started taking summer trips to the Wisconsin Dells. As kids, these trips were beyond our imaginations. Wherever we went, we moved as a group - 20 or so of us overtaking every restaurant, every bar, every room we walked into - lead by our grandma. For her, bringing this massive family together was beyond important.
Everywhere she went, she commanded the room. If she walked in, you could nearly guarantee the owner knew her by name.
She has left us with so many memories and ideas of what it means to be a strong person. She never took life too seriously, always focusing on her kids and grandkids and giving back to them. She brought everyone together, melding our two sides into a quirky, ridiculously large family. She nominated our theme song many years ago - 'We Are Family' by Sister Sledge. There truly is no better depiction of our funky tribe, one that she and grandpa created and loved with their whole hearts. Her tenacious personality will be carried in the hearts of everyone who knew her - family, friends, co-workers - her impression on this world is forever marked. We love you forever.
Kathy is survived by her children, Todd (Kathy) Brennecke of Watertown, Victoria (Leonard) Toebe of Johnson Creek, Jeffrey (Rochelle) Ready of Watertown, and Jacqueline (Timothy) Frey of Johnson Creek; grandchildren, Tyler Frey, Ashley (Joe) Adler, Andrew Ready, Patricia Ready, Alexandra Scheiber, Jacob Brennecke, Samantha Brennecke, Carly Rae Brennecke, Morgan (fiancé Bryce Krause) Toebe, Samuel Toebe, and Madeline Toebe; as well as other relatives and friends.
No services will be held. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
