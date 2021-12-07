Mildred C. (Schmitt) Borck

Watertown, WI - Mildred C. Borck, 83, of Watertown, passed away on Sunday, December 5, 2021, due to heart failure, surrounded by her family.
Mildred Clara Schmitt was born on February 28, 1938 in Madison, the daughter of Albert and Genevieve (nee Yelk) Schmitt. On June 8, 1957, she married Clarence Borck, Sr. at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church in Johnson Creek. She had been employed at Schweiger Industries in Jefferson for over 40 years. She then worked part time at Pick 'n Save in Watertown for 13 years. She loved cooking for people, reading, puzzle books, and traveling to see her sister. She especially loved her family.
Mildred is survived by her children, Ron (Hollie) Borck of Jefferson, Rose Borck of Watertown, Lori (Paul) Ganser of Jefferson, Clarence Borck, Jr. of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Kay Borck of Watertown, and Clara Borck of Watertown; ten grandchildren, Lucas (Katie) Borck, Sara (Nate) Buchner, Matt (Cathy) Borck, Katie Beth (Tim) Patoka, Misty (Tony Barker) Ganser, Michelle Ganser, and Mindy Ganser; great-grandchildren, Lia, Kaeden, Josiah, Jack, Ramona, Iris, Jasper, Tony Jr., Abygayle, and Wyatt; brother, Russell (Donna) Schmitt of Onalaska; brother-in-law, Gerard Heivilin, sisters-in-law, Mary (Myron) Moldenhauer of Watertown, Luella (Robert) Voight of Helenville, and Elaine Borck of Marshall; brother-in-law, Duane Mayer of Watertown; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Joann Heivilin; brother-in-law, Ervin Borck; and sister-in-law, Hazel Mayer.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Richwood Cemetery with Rev. Karl Walther officiating. A gathering of family and friends will take place following the graveside service at Hafemeister Funeral Home from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to the charity of one's choice. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
The family would like to give a very special thank you to the staff at Marquardt Hospice for their excellent care.
To plant a tree in memory of Mildred Borck as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.