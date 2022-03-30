Menasha, WI - Mary Ruth "Ruth" Becker, 98, of Menasha, WI, joined the company of her savior on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. For the past two years she had lived at Heritage Homes in Watertown.
Ruth was born on September 20, 1923 to John and Mary (Evans) Scanlon in Menasha, WI. A member of the National Honor Society, she was educated in the Menasha public school system. She graduated from Oshkosh Business College and went to work for the Marathon Company in 1943. There she met Erwin Becker who would eventually become her husband. Ruth enlisted in the Coast Guard where she proudly served from 1944 to 1946. On April 27, 1946 she and Erv were married at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Menasha. Their sons Jim and Bob were born in the next two years. Ruth was an award winning homemaker. A top skilled knitter, she produced hundreds of mittens, caps, sweaters and blankets. She was a very encouraging mother following and participating in every activity of her sons. Ruth served proudly in the American Legion. In later years she volunteered over 10,000 hours of service to Theda Clark Hospital Auxiliary.
Ruth is survived by sons James (Susan) and Robert Becker, grandchildren Andrew (Carrie) Becker, Sean (Rachel) Becker, Ryan (Renee) Becker and Jill (Tony) Rosenthal. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren Emmalee Crawford, Josh Becker, Ella Rosenthal, Anthony (AJ) Rosenthal, Jacob Becker and Nolan Becker. She is further survived by her sister Pat Lison, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Ruth is preceded in death by her husband Erwin, her parents John and Mary Scanlon, in-laws Edward and Evelyn Becker, her sister Joyce and husband John Monday, in-laws Franklin and Eunice Niemuth, Glen and Pat Miller, Everett and Molly Becker, brothers-in-law Ed Zelinski and Tom Lison, and daughter-in-law Barbara Becker.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Ruth will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 11:00AM at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Menasha with Fr. Jude Egbuna presiding. Visitation will be held from 10:00AM until the time of service. Burial will be in St. Margaret's Cemetery in Neenah.
Memorials if desired may be made to St. Patrick's Church or the American Legion.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home - Watertown is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.
