March 23, 2021
Town of Concord, WI - Eldona Elda Gennerman, age 81, passed away peacefully at home on March 23, 2021. Eldona was born at home in the Town of Concord, WI on February 10, 1940 to Ernest and Elda Bankert.
Eldona is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Morris; sisters Mabel Guenterberg and Lucille Potenberg; brothers Ralph Bankert, Ervin (Rosa) Bankert and Ernest Bankert; sisters-in-law Anita Tetzlaff, Lorna (Richard) Haase and Harriet Gennerman; and many loving nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Eldona is preceded in death by her sisters Myrtle (Roy) Zickert, Mildred (Frank) Thiemke, Carol and Augusta; brothers Myron (Lou Ella) Bankert, Harold (Delphine) Bankert, George Bankert and Melvin; brothers-in-law Hugo Guenterberg, Eugene Potenberg, Victor Gennerman, Kenneth Gennerman and Robert Tetzlaff; sister-in-law Karen Bankert and Irene Behl; and niece Connie Evans.
Eldona and Morris wed on November 2, 1963 and spent 57 beautiful years together. Eldona loved to spend time outside tending to her garden and mowing her lawn, taking care of the house, baking her famous chocolate chip cookies and bowling. She loved to host family gatherings and spend time with her nieces and nephews. She loved children. Eldona was very active at her church and had a faithful relationship with God.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Stephen Lutheran Church are appreciated.
A visitation will take place on Sunday, March 28 at St. Stephen Lutheran Church (W2094 Church Drive, Watertown, WI 53094) from 9:30am-11am. A service will follow with Pastor Alan Klatt presiding. Eldona will be laid to rest on Monday, March 29 at Glenview Memorial Gardens at 10:00am.