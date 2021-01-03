Marilyn E. (Manthey) Hackbarth

March 29, 1928 - December 31, 2020
Watertown, WI - Marilyn E. Hackbarth, 92, of Watertown, passed away on Thursday, December 31, 2020, at Heritage Homes, where she resided since May of 2020.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 9 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mark's Lutheran Church with the Rev. Peter Wells officiating. A private burial will take place at Lutheran Cemetery in Watertown. Relatives and friends may pay their respects at the church one hour before the service. Memorials are suggested to St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Heritage Homes, Rainbow Hospice, or to the charity of one's choice. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com. The family requests that attendees at the funeral please wear masks and social distance.
Marilyn Hackbarth was born on March 29, 1928, in Watertown, the daughter of Walter and Erna (nee Krueger) Manthey. She attended St. Mark's Lutheran School and was a 1946 graduate of Watertown High School where she was awarded the American Legion School Award Medal. On August 6, 1949, she married her high school sweetheart George Hackbarth at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Watertown.
Marilyn worked in the office of the Watertown Canning Factory and at Kresge's during summer breaks from school. After high school, she was the secretary to the principal at Watertown High School for five years. Thereafter, she was a busy homemaker, mother, "chauffeur", and "cheerleader" to her three children.
Marilyn was a lifelong member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church, where she was baptized and confirmed, and sang in the mixed choir for over 50 years. She performed in several plays in high school and was a piano accompanist. She liked playing piano duets with her sister Cathie King. She enjoyed socializing and playing cards with a Bridge Club for over 60 years. Marilyn loved vacation travels with her husband and spending time with her family.
Survivors include her husband of 71 years George Hackbarth, three children, Marcia (Jim) Stueber of West St. Paul, MN, Randy (Kim) Hackbarth of Madison, WI, Paula (Steve) Schmeling of Robbinsdale, MN; 10 grandchildren, Carrie (Jamie), Mike (Heidi), Matt (Alycia), Lauren (Andrew), Drew, Dave (friend Nicole), Kaitlin (Dane), Andrea (Jeff), Ryan (Kim), and Erin (Ryan); 18 great-grandchildren, Isaiah, Jackson, Brielle, Haley, Sierra, Carter, Parker, Campbell, Reese, Veda, Finn, Judah, Benjamin, Lucas, Lexie, Everett, Eliana, and Mya. She is also survived by sister-in-law, Ramona Hackbarth, as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Catherine (Cathie) and brother-in-law Don King, and Hackbarth in-laws, Alfred, Grace (Dr. Matt) Biljan, Victor (Ruth), Oscar (Margaret), and Rudy.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to Heritage Homes and Rainbow Hospice for their loving care.