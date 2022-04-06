Andrew E. Schmidt

Watertown, WI - Andrew Edwin Schmidt, 90, of Watertown, passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital.
Andrew was born on April 19, 1931, in Watertown, the son of Robert and Cora (nee Schwantes) Schmidt. On June 18, 1955, he married Anita Bergmann at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Ixonia. They enjoyed 63 years of marriage before Anita's passing on October 5, 2018. Andrew served in the Army, which included serving from 1953-1955 in the Korean War. He was employed at Wis-Pak in Watertown for many years.
Andrew was a lifetime member of Watertown Moravian Church. In his free time, he and his wife, Anita, enjoyed working as a team on reupholstering projects. They also enjoyed remodeling older homes that they purchased together. Andrew and Anita moved to Hot Springs Village, Arkansas. While there, they joined the Christ Lutheran Church and continued upholstering. They moved back to Watertown after ten years. Some of Andrew's other hobbies included woodworking, playing cards with friends, and marching in parades as a member of VFW Post 3709.
Andrew is survived by a daughter, Pamela (Dave) Boucher of Sheboygan, a son, Kevin (Jill) Schmidt of Watertown; two grandchildren: Andrew "Drew" R. Schmidt, Krystel (David) Gornto of St. Cloud, FL; three great-grandchildren, Lillian, Jackie and Hayden; his brother, Orrin (Diane) Schmidt; as well as nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. Andrew was preceded in death by his wife, Anita; parents; sister, Lucille Schmidt; brother, Robert Schmidt.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home in Watertown with Rev. Kurt Liebenow of Watertown Moravian Church officiating. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial at Oak Hill Cemetery in Watertown will take place at a later date. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
The family would like to thank Andrew's in-home caregivers, Jordyn, Nicki and Tracey, for the wonderful care they provided.
