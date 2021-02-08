Evelyn E. (Wolff) Strakeljahn

June 15, 1924 - February 8, 2021
Lake Mills, WI - Evelyn Esther Strakeljahn, 96, departed this world for her Heavenly Home on February 8, 2021. She passed peacefully next to her beloved husband, Bob, of 76 years following a bout of pneumonia. The couple resided at Lilac Springs Assisted Living Home at the time of her death.
Evie was born June 15, 1924 in Lake Mills, WI, to Herman and Esther Wolff (née Robisch). She was baptized and confirmed in St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Evie grew up with her brother and two sisters and attended twelve years of school in Lake Mills, graduating with the Class of 1942. After graduation she worked at Fairbanks Morris in Beloit and met her husband while on furlough from the War. They were married by Rev. Raasch in St. Paul's Lutheran Parsonage on October 2, 1944.
Evie and Bob resided in Lake Mills and she became the stay-at-home mother of three children. In 1964 they moved to Madison where Evie attended secretarial school and later was hired by American Family Insurance Company. At the time of her retirement in 1986 she was working as Executive Secretary to a Regional Vice President. Evie and Bob returned to her home town of Lake Mills in 1992, built the first home on the golf course and lived there until moving into assisted living in 2014.
She has been a faithful member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church during all her years in Lake Mills and worked with the Missionary Society and Meals on Wheels. Evie loved spending time with her family and friends, enjoyed playing cards, entertaining, cheering on her favorite sports team and was always there to lend a hand where needed.
Evie will be remembered and loved always by her husband, Robert; daughter, Sandra (Bob) Jenks , Winter Haven, FL; sons, David (Linda) Strakeljahn, Jupiter, FL and Thomas (Pam) Strakeljahn, Lancaster, WI; granddaughter, Lisa (Paul) Meyer, and great grandsons, Andrew and Kevin, Madison, WI; grandson, Robert (Nancy) Bass, great grandchildren, Brady and Brittany, Eden Prairie, MN and granddaughter, Alicia Strakeljahn, Sun Prairie, WI. She is survived by sister Jeanette (Wayne) Hills, of Lake Mills. Evie will also be missed by her large extended family of step grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, her Church family and many friends. Evie joins her parents and brother and sister, Sidney (Evelyn "Mac") Wolff and Elaine (Martin) Strakeljahn in their eternal home.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Lake Mills, on Friday, February 12, 2021. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service.
Private family burial will be held at Rock Lake Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Building Fund of the St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church or the Bob and Evie Strakeljahn Scholarship Fund.