March 18, 1957 - December 5, 2020
Waterloo, WI - Michael J. Thomas 63, of Waterloo, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, December 5, 2020.
Mike was born on March 18, 1957 the son of Ronald and Nancy (Etscheid) Thomas. Mike proudly worked for Van Holten's Pickle Factory in Waterloo for over 30 years. He had a passion for Harley Davidson motorcycles and loved spending time with his family and friends and was happiest when he was surrounded by people. He will be dearly missed by all who were blessed to have known him.
Survivors include: sister Sue Thomas of Phoenix, AZ. Nieces: Stacy Singer of Torrance, CA; Megan Ramos of Phoenix, AZ; Sara Ramos of Phoenix, AZ; Nephew RT (Roger Thomas) Ramos of Phoenix, AZ; and Grand Nephew Llewyn Thomas Brown of Phoenix, AZ. He is preceded in death by his parents.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
