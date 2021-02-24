Thomas J. "Tom" Schliewe

August 21, 1943 - February 22, 2021
Watertown, WI - Thomas "Tom" J. Schliewe, Sr., 77, of Watertown, passed away on Monday, February 22, 2021 at Park Terrace in Watertown.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home with Fr. Michael Johnson officiating. Burial will take place at St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery in Watertown. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Thomas John Schliewe was born on August 21, 1943 in Ixonia, the son of Gerhard and Margaret (nee Weege) Schliewe. He was a graduate of Watertown High School. On January 28, 1966, he married Colleen Foley at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Watertown.
He had been employed as a heavy-duty truck mechanic for over 50 years. In his early years Tom worked for Witte Farr & Frost, Schmidt Matteson Olds GMC and Al Feldner Chevrolet. Tom was best known as the Manager and head mechanic at Grinwald Heavy Duty Truck where he built a solid customer base. He was well respected by his customers. If they needed him, he was there for them. Tom knew how important it was to keep the customers trucks moving. After his son TJ purchased the business from Grinwald Ford, he continued to work at River City Truck Repair until his retirement. Other than his work, he also enjoyed working outside and attending truck pulls.
He was very proud of his children and grandchildren. Their joys were his joys and their sorrows were his sorrows. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. He was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church in Watertown.
Tom is survived by his wife, Colleen Schliewe of Watertown; children, Kevin (Sue) Zoellick, Todd (Tammy) Zoellick, Tim Zoellick, all of Watertown, Kim (Richard) Howarth of Elkhorn, and T.J. (Amber) Schliewe of Ixonia; grandchildren, Chance Howarth, Jillian Howarth, Stella Schliewe, and Lainey Schliewe; siblings, Richard Schliewe of Oconomowoc, Margo (Dennis) Collen of Virginia, Terry (Virginia) Schliewe of Watertown, Dave (Bonnie) Schliewe of Watertown, Lucy Schliewe of Fort Atkinson, Chris Greene of Appleton, Tammy Stoll of Watertown, and Gene Schliewe of Utah; brother-in-law, John Kohn of Oconomowoc; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Merry Kohn; and grandson, Travis Zoellick.