Lou Ann Barbara (Hundt) Ohrmundt

November 6, 1942 - November 28, 2020
Juneau, WI - Lou Ann B. Ohrmundt of Juneau passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the age of 78 years. She was born November 6, 1942, the daughter of Gilbert and Effie Hundt. Lou Ann was a nurse's aid and worked at several Nursing Homes in Dodge County. For many years she enjoyed home crafts and gardening. Her sister Donna and her were the best of friends and enjoyed doing many things together.
Lou Ann is survived by her children Wanda Ohrmundt of Juneau, Kay (John) Freepartner of Watertown, and Brian Ohrmundt of Watertown. Also, survived by her grandchildren Jason Novotny, Joe (Gina ) Novotny, Amanda (James) Heintz, Shaun Freepartner, and her great-grandchildren Ava and Maddie Novotny and Kaylynn Heintz. Further survived by brother Delmar Hundt, her Aunt Joann Miller, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her son Larry, her grandson Nathan, her sister Donna and her brothers Robert and Glenn.
A Graveside services will be held Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Juneau City Cemetery at 1:30 PM.
