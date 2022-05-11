Milwaukee, WI - Tammy L. Higgins, 53, of Milwaukee, passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.
Tammy was born on November 4, 1968, in Oconomowoc, the daughter of Raymond and Jean (Schultz) Higgins. She was a Title One reading and Math Teacher for the Choice School system in Milwaukee. She earned her Bachelor's degree in Teaching from U.W. Milwaukee. She enjoyed traveling, all kinds of craftwork, she was an avid book reader, helping her mother with gardening and yardwork, and frequently went to craft fairs and food festivals. She also loved her cat Jr. Humperdink Mischief. Above all she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Tammy is survived by her mother Jean, step mother Carol Higgins, brother Timothy Higgins, step-sibling Jonathan (Connie) Kohlmetz, uncle Richard Schultz and aunt Joan (Diego) Vido. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her father Raymond and step-father Jonathan.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at the Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home in Waterloo. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9:00am until the time of service.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.
