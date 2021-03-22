Margie E. (Spoehr) Buss

May 5, 1936 - March 20, 2021
Waterloo, WI - Margie Elaine (Spoehr) Buss, 84, of Reeseville/Waterloo, answered the call of her Lord, and peacefully, after suffering with Parkinson's Disease for many years, passed from her eternal home at Highland House in Waterloo, and entered the gates of her Eternal Home on Saturday, March 20, 2021.
Margie was born on May 5, 1936 in Watertown, Wisconsin to Elmer and Mabel (Kugath) Spoehr. Margie was baptized into the Shepherdsfold on June 1, 1936, through Holy Baptism. She reaffirmed her faith with her Lord through confirmation at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hubbleton on April 10, 1949.
When Margie turned 16, the Lord called her father home, so Margie left her high school to help her mom with the daily farm chores.
On June 30, 1954, Margie married the love of her life, Lavern Buss. They were married for 57 years before the Lord called him home December 19, 2011. They farmed for most of their lives, retiring in 2004. During their married life, they both enjoyed traveling around Wisconsin and different states. Margie commemorated these trips with a bell she bought, for every place they stopped and toured. There were also the many fishing stories and adventures the two shared and enjoyed.
Margie loved to bake and cook. The family always looked forward to homemade bread and cinnamon/raisin rolls along with dozens and dozens of different types of cookies. And what birthday, graduation, anniversary party was complete unless mom brought her homemade angel food cake and her yummy rice pudding, which, by the way, never seemed to have enough of!
She and Lavern were greeters at St. John's Lutheran Church in Waterloo. She enjoyed playing solitaire card game along with Sheepshead and Euchre. She also enjoyed doing her word search books and reading fictional novels about the Amish. She wasn't one to miss The Price is Right or Wheel of Fortune and until recently, enjoyed her "soap", The Young and the Restless.
Growing up, the kids can tell you of the huge produce gardens as well as her flower gardens, which she enjoyed so much.
Margie will be missed by her children, Bonnie of Waukesha, Jeff of Juneau, Herb (Lynn) of Beaver Dam, Bob (Jean) of Waterloo, Kathy (Phil Strackbein) of South Dakota, Sharon (Jim Kassube) of Waterloo, Tim of Cambria, and Rod (Nancy) of Reeseville; along with 19 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Shirley Buss, Barb (Larry Feder), and Pauline (Jerry Quinn), all of Watertown; sister-in-law, Beverly Spoehr of Juneau; brother-in-law, Roger Buss of Watertown; sister-in-law, Joan (Ken Steindorf) of Marshall; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a daughter, Cindy, in infancy; a grandson in infancy; daughter-in-law, Roxanne Buss; brothers, Bob Spoehr and Elmer Spoehr; sisters, Sandy (Asa Tufts) and Florence (Norman Bowman); sisters-in-law, Grace (Harley) Mueller and Carol (Melvin Bergdoll); sister-in-law, Joyce Buss; brother-in-law, Bill Buss; as well as two nephews.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, March 26, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church in Waterloo with Rev. Jim Adomeit officiating. Family and friends may gather at the church from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Masks and social distancing are encouraged. Burial will take place at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to Lakeside Lutheran High School FFA or St. John's Tuition Fund. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
The family would like to thank Highland House staff for their AWESOME care of mom during her stay there. They also would like to thank the Rainbow Hospice nurses for their excellent care.