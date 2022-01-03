Waterloo, WI - Mark J. Berry, 70, of Waterloo, passed away on Friday, December 24, 2021 at Rainbow Hospice in Johnson Creek.
Mark Joseph Berry was born on September 9, 1951 in Milwaukee, the son of Marvin and Mildred (nee Mannes) Berry. He was a 1969 graduate of Boys Technical High School in Milwaukee. On April 25, 1981 he married Judith A. Wilde in Milwaukee. He had been employed for over 30 years at Sussek Machine Corporation in Waterloo, retiring in 2016. He was a lifetime member of the Waterloo Gun Club and for a time was the director of archery. He loved hunting, fishing, and was an avid outdoorsman. He was a proud supporter of the military. One of the big loves of his life were his children and grandchildren. Mark enjoyed photography and loved trips to the casino.
Mark is survived by his wife, Judith Berry; children, Kathryn Berry, Michael (Michele) Berry, and Daniel (Britni Clark) Berry; grandchildren, Madelyn and Miles Berry; siblings, Ellen (Jane Peterson) Krueger, Susan Berry, and William (Mary Ann) Berry; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Celebration of Life will take place on January 22, 2022 at Hi-Way Harry's in Johnson Creek from 11:30AM - 3:30PM. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
