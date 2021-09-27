Watertown, WI - Laurence (Larry) Dobrient born in Milwaukee on March 28, 1962 to Russell and Jean (Nelson) Dobrient was called to be another of Heaven's angels on Friday, September 17, 2021.
In his younger years, Larry studied martial arts, honed his skills and eventually acquired jobs as bodyguard to corporate types, even did a stint as bodyguard to Billy Idol. He was a hard worker, his most recent job being at Watertown Metals until they closed. He was lovingly known by and referred to as Pyscho Santa to his many friends and acquaintances.
He is survived by his mother; two children: Gina and Jacob; siblings: Tammy (Jake) Kainz, Mark (nka) Dobie Maxwell, and Bruce; Uncles: Richard (Barb) Nelson, James (Jean) Vogt, Walter (Irene) Vogt and Aunts Sally Vogt and Peggy (Glenn) Winter. He will also be missed by his many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his father; stepmother (Anne); maternal and paternal grandparents and great grandparents.
There will be no visitation or funeral service per family request.
Family wishes to thank the staff at Beaver Dam Health Care Center for the loving care Larry received in his last years and also Beaver Dam Community Hospital.
To plant a tree in memory of Laurence Dobrient as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.