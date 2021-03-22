March 21, 2021
Oconomowoc, WI - Passed away March 21, 2021 at the age of 71. Beloved father to Billy (Kayli). Loving grandfather to Oliver. Dear brother to the late Barney, Suzy Lapin, Joanne Krogman, Ruth Schwartz. Further survived by other family and friends.
William served in the U. S. Army and was a member of VFW Post 2260 in Oconomowoc.
Visitation will be held Wednesday March 24, 2021 at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home 121 S. Cross St. Oconomowoc from 1 pm until time of service with Military Honors at 2 pm.