Daniel J. Engel

Madison, WI - Daniel Joseph Engel, age 58, of Madison, passed away peacefully in his home on September 19, 2021 after a long three year battle with cancer. He had such a positive attitude and tried everything he could to beat this. He was not going out without a fight.
Daniel Joseph Engel was born on September 23, 1962 in Watertown, the son of Russell "Duke" and Kathleen (Richter) Engel. He was a 1981 graduate of Watertown High School where he enjoyed wrestling. He had been employed as a Claims Processing Specialist at WPS for over 30 years. Dan retired from WPS in 2018.
Dan was an avid fisherman. Every chance he had, he would be fishing. The trophies on his walls tell each story. He also enjoyed going up north with family. His nieces and nephews couldn't wait for Uncle Dan to come in from fishing to show them his catch. They then would be off turtle hunting with Uncle Dan. He also enjoyed his camp fires. His favorite part of being up north was the Eagles. To this day, he had a love for Eagles. Dan also kept busy with hunting, coin collecting, and his football picks. All the way to the end, he had us running his picks down every week.
Survivors include his loving mother, Kathleen Engel; siblings, Mary Beth (Bob) Schuld, Kathy (Gene) Heyrman, Michael (Lisa) Engel, and Judy (Randy) Dyreson; 12 nieces and nephews and 13 great-nieces and nephews: Ashley (Andrew) Ramberg, Brantley and Huxton, Kayla Engel (Rob Vesterdahl), Aiden and Zoey, Jamie Zimmerman,(Tony Harrison), Trent, Jenny (Casey) Erlandson, Connor, Jacob Engel (Leah Baertschi), Carter and Chase, Jodi Zimmerman (Louie Demetropoulos), Nicholas, Noah, and Ally, Justin Zimmerman (Kayla), James and Norah, Sean (Kelly) Heyrman, Tim Schuld, Jared Engel, Christy Schuld and Tracy Heyrman, his longtime friend Sheldon Stangler, as well as other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Russell "Duke" Engel and his brother-in-law, Jim "Zimmy" Zimmerman.
A private family mass will be held at St. Henry Catholic Church. Burial will take place at St. Henry Catholic Cemetery in Watertown. In lieu of flowers, memorials to www.eagles.org/donate would be appreciated. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.