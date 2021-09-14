De Pere, WI - Alan A. Kreuziger, 54 years, passed away on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Thedacare Regional Medical Center in Appleton, WI. Alan was born on June 15, 1967 to the late Roman and Marian (Thoma) Kreuziger in Watertown, WI.
Alan was lovingly cared for by his mother for 43 years in her home. Brother Randy then acted as guardian and subsequent caregiver for the past 11 years. Though severely disabled since birth, Alan bravely faced physical challenges decades beyond prediction. His love for music, life, and others will forever bless those who knew him. He touched so many, so deeply.
Alan is survived by his brothers Gary (Betty) Kreuziger of Waukesha, Randy Kreuziger of De Pere, Jeffrey (Julie) Kreuziger of Waukesha and Rick (Jess) Kreuziger of Merrillan; his nieces and nephews Carly, Carissa, Justin, Lori, Amy, Milo and Nick; his great nieces and nephews Ethan, Kendyl, Kiersten, Taylor, Adriana and Daniel.
Alan is preceded in death by his parents Roman and Marian.
A private immediate family graveside service will be held at St. Henry's Catholic Cemetery.
A Celebration of Life will be at Sabre Lanes, 1330 Midway Road, Menasha, WI 54952, on October 2nd, 2021, 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM.
The family would like to thank the numerous friends and caregivers who both directly, and indirectly, cared for Alan. In lieu of flowers, donations to SOAR Fox Cities (www.soarfoxcities.com) are greatly appreciated.