Bonnie G. (Kennedy) Tietz

March 3, 1953 - December 27, 2020
Watertown, WI - Bonnie G. Tietz, 67, of Watertown, passed away on Sunday, December 27, 2020 at Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home in Watertown with Rev. Nicholas Quinnett of St. John's Lutheran Church in Watertown officiating. Burial will take place in the Lutheran Cemetery in Watertown. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to the family. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Bonnie Gail Kennedy was born on March 3, 1953 in Viroqua, Wisconsin, the daughter of Forrest and Ruby (nee Hartley) Kennedy. She attended grade school in Saylesville and was a graduate of Mukwonago High School. In 1971, she married Franklin Gruling, Sr. On December 2, 1983, she married Richard "Dick" Tietz in Juneau. Bonnie took great pride in caring for her home and hosting family get-togethers. She was quick witted and always willing to offer a listening ear or offer her help. She enjoyed playing games and cards and above all, spending time with her grandchildren.
Bonnie is survived by her husband, Richard "Dick" Tietz of Watertown; children, Franklin (Mindy) Gruling, Jr. of Watertown, Daniel (Karen) Gruling of Ixonia, Patrick (Lynda) Gruling of Johnson Creek, Sarah (Jerry) Robbins of Columbus, and David Tietz of Watertown; grandchildren, Dustin (Kailey-Jo) Gruling, Tiffany (Andrew) Hicke, Devin Gruling, Kira Vogelsberg, Cody Wellmann, Christopher Gruling, Cory Wellmann, Kayla Gruling, Tory Zimdars, Troy Zimdars, Jr., and Trey Zimdars; great-grandchildren, Katie Hanus-Krueger, Jack Gruling, and Owen Hicke; sister, Ella Shulka of Lake Geneva; sister-in-law, Judy (Butch) Kruesel of Watertown; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Franklin Gruling, Sr.; and siblings, Luther Kennedy, Wesley "Bud" Kennedy, Iola Crouch, Glennie Reed, Janice Prinfalk, Donna Buttke, and Sandy Kennedy.