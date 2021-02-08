September 28, 1935 - February 5, 2021
Johnson Creek, WI - Sharon L. Harwood, 85, of Johnson Creek, died on Friday, February 5, 2021 at UW Hospital in Madison.
Sharon was born on September 28, 1935 in Hilbert, WI, the daughter of Rex and Leona (Kasper) Draheim. She married the love of her life Herbert Harwood on October 11, 1958 in Watertown, and the couple enjoyed 62 years of marriage. Sharon was an outstanding student and 1953 graduate of Watertown High School, and graduate with honors of Lawrence University in 1957. She was a teacher's assistant for over 30 years at Johnson Creek Grade School and was known by every student and knew every student by name. In her free time she enjoyed reading, cooking, theatre, watching horseracing, and was an avid Wisconsin sports fan. Above all Sharon enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and will be dearly missed by those who were blessed to have known her.
Sharon is survived by her husband, daughter Lael (Larry) Wilson, son Brett (Christina Angelici) Harwood, grandson Nicholas, and sister-in-law Jo-Ann Draheim. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents and brother Don Draheim.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
