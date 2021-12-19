Charles L. "Charlie" Krause

Watertown, WI - Charles "Charlie" L. Krause, 75, of Watertown, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at ProHealth Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital.
Charles Lee Krause was born on October 16, 1946 at the family farm in Watertown, the son of Andrew and Esther (nee Niederwerfer) Krause. Charlie served in the United States Army from 1964 - 1966. On June 29, 1968, he was united in Holy Matrimony to Mary Wollinger at St. Henry's Catholic Church in Watertown. He had been employed at Watertown Metals, a division of Western Industries, for 25 years, 1969 - 1994, and then worked at D&H Industries for 13 years, retiring in 2009. Charlie was an avid fisherman and also enjoyed gardening, hunting, NASCAR, eating ice cream, trips to the casino, helping his family and neighbors and playing Wii golf, of which he was a champion. He was a dedicated Chicago Bears fan. Charlie and Mary also enjoyed driving around looking at pheasants and other animals. Above all, he loved his family and spending time with his wife, daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandsons.
Charlie is survived by his wife of 53 years, Mary Krause of Watertown; daughters, Carrie (Roy) McDaniels and Courtney Krause, both of Watertown; grandchildren, Ashley (Matthew) Halldin of Janesville, Austin Charles (Kristina) McDaniels of Fort Atkinson, and Autymn McDaniels of Watertown; great-grandsons, Grayson Eugene McDaniels and Emerson Ray McDaniels of Fort Atkinson; siblings, Beverly Koepsell, Luanda Rennhack, Ruth (Daniel) Keeser, Marcella (Joe) Eberl, and Roger Krause; sister-in-law, Betsy Krause; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Stella Haas; brothers, Ruben Krause, William "Bill" Krause; and Allen "Butch" Krause; nieces, Penelope S. McDonald and Allison R. Knoll; brothers-in-law, Aloysius "Allie" Haas, Robert "Bob" Koepsell, and Duane "Duke" Rennhack; and sister-in-law, Diane Krause.
A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, December 20, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home with Rev. Jane Gehler officiating. Military Honors will be conducted following the service. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
