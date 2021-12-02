Suzanne (Edwards) Arnold

Watertown, WI - Suzanne Arnold, 82, of Watertown, passed away on Friday, November 26, 2021 at Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Facility in Johnson Creek.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Watertown with Rev. David Groth officiating. Relatives and friends may gather at the church on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Watertown. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Suzanne Edwards was born on March 30, 1939 to Lee and Jean (nee Rhoda) Edwards in Watertown, WI. She was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Watertown and of the Watertown Country Club for 58 years.
She is survived by her husband Daryl Arnold of Watertown; children: Andy Wilkes, Tim Wilkes, Melissa Gates, Dick Wilkes, Karen Fries, Tom Wilkes, Jim Wilkes; grandchildren: Matt Schwark, Mike Schwark, Jenna Schwark, Kaitlynn Sturm, Noah Wilkes, Samuel Wilkes; great-grandchildren: Amber, Lyncoln, Braxton, Bailey (Schwark), Kelly, Brayden, Hailey, Riley (Schwark), Gabriel, Benjamin, Jaxson, Sophia (Sturm); siblings: Edward and Joel Edwards; other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, first husband Leroy Wilkes, her sisters Jeri Shepherd and Nancy Raph.
To plant a tree in memory of Suzanne Arnold as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.