January 17, 1924 - August 17, 2021
Watertown, WI - Esther C. Lessard (Clara), 97, of Watertown, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at Highland House in Watertown.
Clara was born on January 17, 1924 in Sault Sainte Marie, MI, the daughter of Joseph and Angela (Cerra) Tavern. Clara was a lifelong member of St. Bernard's Catholic Church. In her free time she enjoyed cooking, gardening, working on crossword puzzles, and was a voracious reader, above all she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Clara is survived by her children: David (Madaline) Lessard; Mary (Joseph) Wenszell; grandchildren: Rachel Lessard, Michael (Wendy) Wenszell, Jennifer (Colby) Choate; great-grandchildren: Alexis, Madison, William, Zaiden, and Harper. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, 8 sisters and 2 brothers.
A memorial service for Clara will be held at 10:30am on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at the Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home with Fr. Michael Johnson presiding. Visitation will take place at the funeral home from 9:30am until the time of service. Burial will take place at a later date.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.