July 31, 1948 - January 17, 2021
Juneau, WI - Lyle L. Pagel, age 72 of Juneau, passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, January 17, 2021.
Lyle was born in Beaver Dam on July 31, 1948, the son of Lorenz and Deloures (Kant) Pagel. He grew up farming on the family farm and throughout his life he continued helping out local farmers. Lyle worked for Kreilkamp Trucking and the Dodge County Highway Department, where he enjoyed plowing snow. After retiring from the Highway Department, he continued trucking and moving heavy equipment, eventually retiring from JLP Trucking in Horicon. He then filled his time doing part time jobs at the Dodge County Co-Op and Seneca Foods. Lyle loved trains, especially model trains, and would often go to train shows. He took pleasure in a good card game, especially Sheepshead, and truly enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports and attending their concerts. His other passions included riding his motorcycle, traveling the country, and camping. He was a member and usher at St. Stephen's Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam.
Lyle is survived by his daughter, Heather (Tim) Hammond of Watertown; grandchildren, Madeline and Matthew Hammond of Watertown; nieces and nephews, Kevin (Amy) Voigt of Juneau, Jennifer (Steve) Bonilla of Fond du Lac, and Sarah Hammond of Madison; sister, Lois (Eugene) Voigt of Juneau; aunts, Jewell Pagel of Iron Ridge and Virginia Scheberl of Mayville; and further survived by great-nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lorenz and Deloures; aunts; uncles; and other relatives.
Visitation for Lyle will take place on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at St. Stephen's Ev. Lutheran Church, 300 West St., Beaver Dam from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. A private family service will follow. Inurnment will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery at a later date.
If desired, memorials in Lyle's name may be directed to St. Stephen's Ev. Lutheran Church or organization of one's choice.
