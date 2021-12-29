Arvon A. Kuehl

February 2, 1932 - December 24, 2021
Watertown, WI - Arvon Arthur Kuehl of Watertown passed away peacefully on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2021 at Rainbow Hospice in Johnson Creek.
Arvon was born February 2, 1932 at home in the Town of Lebanon, the only child of Arthur and Alma (Krueger) Kuehl. He was Baptized and Confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Ashippun. In 1950, he graduated from Watertown High School and joined his father on the family farm, "Island Edge Stock Farm", on the edge of Sugar Island in the Town of Lebanon. On October 1, 1955 he was united in marriage to Dorothy Seefeldt at St. John's Lutheran Church in Watertown. They were married for 54 years when Dorothy died suddenly November 17, 2009. Early in their marriage, he enjoyed square dancing and later bowling in the "Lebanon Spot" league in Ashippun.
In addition to dairy farming, Arvon sold DeKalb Seeds for over 25 years. He supplemented the farm income by working at Lindberg Hevi-Duty in Watertown and at Rollex in Ixonia. He worked many years as a substitute rural mailman for Route #1, Watertown. He then worked as a full-time carrier for one year in Grafton before becoming the Juneau Route #1 mailman. All together he faithfully served the United States Postal Service for 31 years.
In 1971/72, his family hosted foreign exchange student (AFS) Christine (Christl) Zauner from Silz, Tirol, Austria. Arvon enjoyed taking his family to visit Christl's family in Austria. He especially liked conversing in German with her farmer father.
Arvon had hoped to live on the farm his whole life, but in 1989, he moved to Lebanon after purchasing the home of his beloved Aunt Malinda (Krueger) Raether. He kept caring for his farm and cattle for another 26 years. In 2018, he moved to Marquardt Village where he lived independently until his recent illness.
Arvon is survived by his daughters Deborah (Allen) Behl of Lebanon and Doreen Kuehl of Watertown and his son Andrew (Paula Aufdermauer) Kuehl of Lebanon, grandchildren John (Michelle) Behl of Spicer, Minnesota, Joel (Sara) Behl, Jordan (Emily) Kuehl and Sierra (Charlie Welke) Kuehl all of Lebanon and Great-granddaughters Adriana and Abigail Behl of Spicer, Minnesota. He is further survived by AFS daughter Christl (Zauner) Brunkhorst of Waldwick, New Jersey, sisters-in-law Alice Weaver, Ruth (Henry) Lehman and Shirley (Walt) Voegeli brother-in-law Leon Seefeldt, dear cousin (who was more like a sister) Marles (Uttech) Pieper and many other friends and relatives. The family appreciates the loving care given to Arvon for many years by Rachel Jeske and Crystal (Jeske) Loring.
Funeral Services for Arvon Kuehl will be held on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Ashippun with the Rev. Doug Andersen officiating. Interment will be in Pilgrims Rest Cemetery in Lebanon. Family and friends may gather at Hafemeister Funeral Home on Tuesday evening from 4:30-7:00 p.m. and at the church on Wednesday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.