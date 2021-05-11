December 30, 1937 - May 9, 2021
Watertown, WI - Donald R. Schultz, 83, of Watertown, passed away on Sunday, May 9, 2021 on his farm.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 14, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Timothy Mueller officiating at St. Johns Evangelical Lutheran Church in Watertown. Family and friends may gather at the church from 11:00 a.m. on Friday until the time of the service. Burial will follow at the Lutheran Cemetery in Watertown. Memorials if desired would be appreciated to the St. John's Building Fund. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Donald Ralph Schultz was born on December 30, 1937 in Clyman, WI to Edward and Martha (nee Maas) Schultz. On May 12, 1962 he married Geraldine Kube at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Watertown. Donald farmed all of his life and loved farming with his boys. He worked for the Town Of Emmet in maintenance and enjoyed snow plowing. He also had been employed at Schweiger Industries in Jefferson.
Donald is survived by his two sons: Steven (Randi) Schultz and Scott Schultz both of Watertown; two granddaughters Payton Schultz and Sydney Schultz of Watertown; sister-in-law Diane Schultz of Jefferson as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Gerrie on October 31, 2013, special friend Kathy Kassube on July 28, 2020; brothers: Ray Schultz and Orville Schultz.