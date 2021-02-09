September 22, 1929 - February 7, 2021
Watertown, WI - Carl W. Voss, 91, of Watertown, passed away on Sunday, February 7, 2021 at his home.
Carl Walter Voss was born on September 22, 1929 in Saginaw, MI, the first of seven children born to Pastor Walter C. Voss and his wife, Amanda nee Lange. He was given the new birth of holy baptism October 20, 1929 at Christ Ev. Lutheran Church, Saginaw. In 1930 he moved with his parents to Tawas City, MI where his father served as pastor of Emmanuel Church. He entered Emanuel School and completed first grade before moving with his parents in September 1936 to Owosso, MI, where his father served Salem Church. Receiving a thorough Christian training from his parents, Lutheran Elementary and Sunday school teachers, he professed the Christian faith at a confirmation service held May 16, 1943. He was given Matthew 11:28, 30 as his memory verse, "Come unto me all ye that labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light." That fall he enrolled at Michigan Lutheran Seminary, graduating in 1947. In February 1946 he moved with his parents to Jenera, OH, where his father served as pastor of Trinity Church. His parents encouraged him to continue his studies for the holy ministry. He enrolled at Northwestern College, Watertown, WI, to pursue that course and under the Lord's blessing graduated in 1951. He then enrolled at Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary, Mequon, WI. In May 1953 he was called to serve as a tutor/instructor at Michigan Lutheran Seminary for the following school year. He returned to the Seminary in 1954. From mid-January through the end of February 1955 he served Trinity Church, Wabeno, WI, while the congregation was without a full time pastor. The Lord enabled him to complete his seminary training in 1955 and through the synod's Assignment Committee he was called to serve as pastor of Christ and Emmaus Congregations, Beatrice NE. He married Margaret nee Peter on June 26, 1955 at Trinity Church, Jenera.
He was ordained and installed as pastor of Christ Congregation on July 24, 1955 with Pastor Robert Hoenecke of Firth, NE officiating. On July 31, 1955 he was installed as pastor of Emmaus Congregation with Pastor Walter Herrmann, Clatonia, NE, officiating. In 1960 the Lord led him to accept the call to begin a new mission congregation in southwest Green Bay, WI. He was installed February 14, 1960 at St. Paul Church, Green Bay, by Pastor Arno Voigt, chairman of the Northern Wisconsin District Mission Board and pastor of St. Mark Church. He served the congregation until September 15, 1994, when he entered semi-retirement. The Lord enabled him to serve the church-at-large in various district offices, including president of the Northern Wisconsin District, 1974-1994.
In April 1994 he received the call to serve Grace Church, Scroggins (Lake Cypress Springs), TX as a semi-retired pastor. In January 1999 he requested that he be released from his call September 15 in order to enter full retirement. Later that month the Lord granted him and his wife a safe move to Watertown, WI for living in retirement. Even then the Lord used him to serve vacancies in Tulsa, OK, Manassas, VA, Findlay, OH, Maumee, OH, and Warren, MI.
The Lord has blessed him and his wife with four sons, all of whom have followed him into the holy ministry. They are David (Laurie), Williamston, MI; Jonathan (Deborah), Remus, MI; Joel (Mary Lynn), Centerville, OH; Mark (Lori), Oakland, MI. The Lord has also blessed them with 15 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. He is further survived by his sisters, Ruth Rauch, Manitowoc, WI; Elisabeth (Kenneth) Wells, Lady Lake, FL; Rhoda (Robert) Holbrook, Vestavia Hills, AL; three brothers, Paul (Diane), Arden Hills, MN; John (Dianne), Frankenmuth, MI; David (Andrea), Carlsbad, CA, as well as many other relatives and friends. Preceding him in death were his parents and a brother-in-law Howard Rauch.
A memorial service for Carl will be held at 11:00am on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Watertown with Pastor Brett Brauer presiding. Visitation will take place at the church from 9:00am until the time of service. His mortal remains will be interred in Lutheran Cemetery, Watertown at a later date to await the Savior's return in glory.
Memorials in Carl's memory to Trinity Lutheran Church, Watertown, WI or Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod would be appreciated.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.