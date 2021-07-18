Alice Mae (Gronert) Stoltenburg

January 21, 1935 - July 14, 2021
Watertown, WI - Alice Mae Stoltenburg, age 86, of Watertown, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 14, 2021.
Alice is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Douglas; children, Dawn (Jeff) Hale of Watertown and Denise (Kevin) Schardt of Illinois; grandchildren, Daniel (Shannon) Stoltenburg, William Stoltenburg, Ryan (Gabby) Henthorn, and Jordan Henthorn; sister, Barb Morgan; great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Alice was preceded in death by her parents; Elmer and Leona (Beske) Gronert; son, Daniel Dale Stoltenburg; sisters, Geraldine and Kathy; along with one brother, Leroy.
She had a servant's heart taking care of children in her younger adult years and elderly in her older adult years. Alice enjoyed her many travels over the US and Europe with her husband who served in the military. She also loved watching the Packers and playing bingo.
A visitation will be held Thursday, July 22, 2021 at Hafemeister Funeral Home from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. The funeral service will be at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Watertown on Friday, July 23, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. There will be visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials are suggested to Heritage Homes Dementia Care Unit or Good Shepherd Sanctuary Project. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
The family would like to thank the staff of Heritage Homes for the wonderful care they gave to Alice in her final years.