Barbara J. (Vaccaro) Haseleu

Watertown, WI - Barbara J. Haseleu, of Watertown, was called to God's promise October 2, 2021 at the age of 78.
Barb was born on February 6, 1943 to Boyd and Echo Vaccaro in Bingham Canyon, Utah. She met and married Robert Haseleu in Salt Lake City, Utah and enjoyed 57 years of marriage. Barb and Bob raised their family in Watertown. She enjoyed raising their two children in addition to flower gardening plus traveling around the state checking out craft shows and flea markets. Fishing, camping, and other outdoor activities were greatly enjoyed by Barb and family.
Memories will be enjoyed by Barb's husband, Bob Haseleu; two children, Vincent Haseleu and Michele Schoenike; grandchildren, Valerie Schoenike, Noah Haseleu, and Erik Manske; great-grandson, Leon Wessels; sister, Joyce (Floyd) Trujilio, sister-in-law, Patty (Ed) Poli; as well as other sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Pauline (Bob) Moore.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Mark's Lutheran Church with Rev. James Backus officiating. Burial will take place at Lutheran Cemetery in Watertown. Family and friends may gather at the church from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to St. Mark's Lutheran Church or Rainbow Hospice. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
