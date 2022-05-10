Watertown, WI - Dorothy Iva Zwieg, 84, of Watertown, passed away on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at her home in Watertown.
Dorothy was born on October 14, 1937, to John and Iva (nee Mertz) Meyer in Herman, WI. On October 19, 1957, she married DeLyle L. Zwieg in Hustisford. She worked as a Nurse's Aide and in the laundry department at Watertown Skilled Care/Beverly Terrace from 1973 until her retirement in 2003.
She is survived by her husband DeLyle Zwieg of Watertown; children: Ronda (Zwieg) Harry, Rick Zwieg, Tom Zwieg, Todd (Sara) Zwieg, Jim Zwieg, Jill (Lynn) Zwieg, Joy (Peter) Seibel; grandchildren: Jacob Zwieg, Tyler Zwieg, Jared Seibel, Jonah Seibel, Isaac Zwieg; sisters: Lucille Krueger, Lorraine (Dave) Schwoch, Marcella Meyer; as well as other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister Marion, and a brother Edward.
Mom lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures. Taking scenic drives with DeLyle that usually lead them to a casino or the dog tracks. Spending a Saturday afternoon enjoying a barbeque with her family or listening to the birds outside and just sitting in the sun. She also had a fondness for anything butterflies. Dorothy had an uncanny ability to reach people, listen to them and make them feel loved, wanted, and most importantly heard. "She loved with a love that was more than love." Becoming a Grandma brought even more pride and she adored her five grandsons. She will be remembered as a doting grandma, a devoted mom, and a deeply loving wife. She will be truly missed.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 from 2:00 p.m.- 5:00 p.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home in Watertown. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to the Rainbow Hospice Foundation in Jefferson; Watertown Humane Society or flowers to River View Assisted Living in Watertown. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
