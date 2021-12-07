Watertown, WI - Clyde A. Nehls, 85, Watertown, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Shorehaven Rehab Center in Oconomowoc.
Clyde Arno Nehls was born in the Town of Emmet on January 31, 1936, the son of Percy and Deloris (Mueller) Nehls. He was a 1954 graduate of Watertown High School. He then attended UW-Madison, receiving his Bachelor's Degree in Agricultural Economics in 1958 and Business Administration in 1978. He belonged to the ROTC (Reserve Officers' Training Corps) during college and then served in the United States Army from 1959 - 1962. His two-year term was extended because of the Bay of Pigs Invasion. He was honorably discharged as 1st Lieutenant, Corps of Engineers, Platoon Leader.
On October 9, 1976, he married Beverly Heine at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Helenville. He had been employed at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, commodity market reporter; Thorp Finance, loan collector; Globe Feed Mill, Helenville branch; Aunt Nellies Foods, Clyman, field office; St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Watertown, Office Manager; and the State of Wisconsin, Bureau of Child Support, financial specialist. He was a member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Watertown, the Lebanon Historical Society, Wisconsin Agricultural and Life Sciences Alumni Association, as well as an honorary member of Turner Verein, Watertown. He enjoyed piloting airplanes while in the army, gardening, nature, public radio, PBS, travel, and the news, especially stock market news.
Clyde is survived by his wife, Beverly Nehls; sons, Carl (Arsheen Khan) and Brian (Marilyn Campbell); sister, Carol Bohlman (Jim Baade); step-father, Lloyd Kling; as well as nieces, nephews, and other friends and relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Wilfred.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Watertown with Rev. Anthony Schultz and Rev. Tim Redfield officiating. Family and friends may gather at the church from 1:30 p.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to WELS Missions for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing or the ROC (WELS Recreation & Outreach Youth Center, Watertown.) Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.