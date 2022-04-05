June 4, 1941 - March 31, 2022
Watertown, WI - Edna Mae DeWitt was born on June 4, 1941, in Kaukauna, WI, the daughter of Florence and Joseph Jirikowic. Edna passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022, surrounded by family, at the age of 80. She spent the last month in Hospice care at her home, with her daughter, Julie and son-in-law, Bruce.
Edna graduated from Kaukauna High School in 1959. She met her husband Robert while waitressing at a local restaurant. They were married in September of 1959. They celebrated 62 years of marriage this past year. Together they owned Calico Cottage ~ Rock River Winery, in Watertown, WI, for 35 years. They hosted a Wine Festival for several years, which took place twice a year at Riverside Park in Watertown and at the Jefferson Fair Grounds.
Edna was very involved in the community; from Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, Brownies, to Saturday Club, Red Hatters (where she was the Queen Mom), Homemakers and Kiwanis, where she served for 30 years as Secretary and as First President for many years.
Edna was an amazing person, always putting others before herself. She was always there to help people in need. She was the caregiver for her daughter Janet, for many years and for her husband, more recently. Edna was a very crafty person. Since she retired in her 70s, she had been repurposing old jewelry and glassware and giving them as gifts or having a quick sale out of the back of their van. Edna will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Bill Jirikowic, her brother-in-law, Fred Reller and her sister, Lou. Surviving, in addition to her husband Robert, are their three children, Julie Zwieg and her husband Bruce, her son, Jeffrey and his wife Nancy, and Janet DeWitt, all of Watertown; two grandchildren, Amanda Schilling and her fiancé Peter Frost of Germantown, and grandson Cameron DeWitt, of Watertown. She is also survived by her siblings, Marci Reller (La Palma, CA), Phil Sweely (Santa Rosa, CA), Jim (Ellen) Jirikowic (New Holstein, WI), and Mary (Jack Van Treeck) Stoeger (Appleton, WI), as well as many nieces and nephews and her furry friends, Shady, Sassy, Mischief and Midnight.
She has now joined her beloved dog, Sushi, in Heaven. And her brother-in-law Mike DeWitt, who has been holding that cup of hot coffee.
Edna wanted to mention her especially close friends: Joey Lindberg, Margaret Keck, Emily Krueger, Dorothy Field, Bob Westrick, Tom and Kay Voigt, Sharon and Mike Makovec, and Mary and Glenn Zwieg.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home in Watertown with Pastor Robert Loggans of Calvary Baptist Church officiating. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
We would like to thank the Watertown Hospital, Shorehaven, Aurora Hospital, Rainbow Hospice, Watertown Health Care Center/Bedrock. We would like to especially thank all the Hospice nurses and CNA's (awesome group of ladies), Chaplain, Pastor Loggans and the Hafemeister staff, for their compassionate care.
Our mom was an Angel, and we pray that she's now free of pain and suffering.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Rainbow Hospice - Johnson Creek, WI.