Darcy L. Weihert

Watertown, WI - Darcy "Uff-Da" L. Weihert, 65, of Watertown, passed on to the party in heaven on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 while at home with family by his side.
Darcy Lloyd Weihert was born on September 22, 1956 in Columbus, Wisconsin, the son of Wallace and Marcella (nee Kleinschmidt) Weihert. He was a 1975 graduate of Marshall High School. On June 12, 1979, he married Jody Duxstad in Madison. He had been employed as a forklift operator at Wis-Pak in Watertown for over 42 years.
Darcy loved being with friends and family, whether hanging out in the garage, watching the Brewers and Packers, playing pool, cribbage or just joking around...usually with a cold beer in hand!
Darcy is survived by his wife, Jody Weihert of Watertown; children, Stacey (John) Gosdeck, Brian Weihert, and Lisa Weihert (Landon Buckholdt), all of Watertown; grandchildren, Landra and Riley Weihert; siblings, Clifford (Diana) Weihert of Marshall, Brenda (David) Gottschalk of Marshall, and Jennifer (Karl) Williams of Marshall; as well as many beloved relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and two special friends, Roy "Mouse" Haug and Peter "Hoot" Kletsch.
Heartfelt thanks to the healthcare angels at UW Hospital Madison, Specialty Select Hospital Madison, and Rainbow Hospice.
A private graveside burial will be held. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
