Watertown, WI - Jeanne L. Hoefler, 73, of Watertown, passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Aurora Medical Center in Summit.
Jeanne Leona Maron was born on May 17, 1948, in Watertown, the daughter of Walter and Mary (nee Garafola) Maron. She was a 1966 graduate of Watertown High School. She then attended the Humbolt Institute. On February 24, 1973, Jeanne married James "Jim" Hoefler at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Watertown. She was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Watertown where she had worked in the church office. Jeanne also had been employed at Waukesha Motors and Target, from which she retired in 2011. She enjoyed camping in Gordon, Wisconsin for 40 plus years. Jeanne loved fishing and seeing the loons on the flowage. She had a huge selection of plates, especially cardinals.
Jeanne is survived by her husband, James Hoefler; son, Christopher Hoefler; brother, James Maron; sisters, Joyce (Al) Lopez, JoAnne Kohlhoff; sister-in-law, Karen Maron; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Walter P. Maron; and sister-in-law, Karen Miller.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, April 1, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Watertown with Rev. Peter Wells officiating. Family and friends may gather at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to the Vince Lombardi Cancer Center or the charity of one's choice. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the Aurora Medical Center in Summit and its staff for helping her extend the last ten years of her life.
