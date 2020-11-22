May 9, 1932 - November 18, 2020
Watertown, WI - Robert O. Wolter, 88 of Watertown, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Alden Estates of Jefferson.
Robert was born on May 9, 1932 in Wisconsin, the son of Arthur and LuElla (Budewitz) Wolter. On July 6, 1957, he married Mary Kramer at St. John's Lutheran Church in Watertown and they enjoyed 59 years of marriage before her passing in 2016. He proudly served our country in the Korean War with the U.S. Army from 1953-1955. Robert was a member of the Watertown American legion. He worked as a school bus and truck driver for many years in Watertown. After retiring he worked for the Watertown Daily Times delivering newspapers. In his younger years he enjoyed fishing and working around the yard. Above all he enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Robert is survived by his Children Bonnie Schilling and Robert S. (Rhonda) Wolter both of Watertown; 3 Grandchildren Nathan, Lena (Sheldon), and Dusti; 4 Great-Grandchildren Colin, Tod, Jenna, and Hanna. Siblings: Harvey, Tom, John, Betty, Shirley, Franklin, Delores, Bernard, Jerry, Sally, and Charles. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by: his parents, wife, and brothers Ronald and Donald.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00AM on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Watertown with Rev. Nick Quinnett presiding. Visitation will be at the church from 9:00AM until the time of service. Burial will follow the service at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Homes is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit www.pn-fh.com