Fred J "Fritz" Maas

September 10, 1932 - March 2, 2021
Lebanon, WI - Fred J. Maas (Fritz), 88 passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 due to Alzheimer's, cared for by Rainbow Hospice.
Fritz was born on September 10, 1932 in Lebanon, the son of the late Fred A. & Adalia (Gritzmacher) Maas. Fritz was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church of Sugar Island. He married Betty L. Copsey on May 29, 1954 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Old Lebanon. Fritz is survived by his wife, Betty, three children, Danny Maas, Beaver Dam; Steven (Diane) Maas, Fox Lake; and Beverly Rice (Tom Kraus), Waukesha. Three grandchildren Joshua Rice (Franklin), David Maas (Fox Lake), and Luke Maas (Fox Lake), one sister, Lillian Maas (Brillion), nephews and nieces and other relatives. He enjoyed spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Otto Maas, sisters: Frieda Stache, Anita Stache, Florence Loomans, Esther Jischkowski.
Visitation will start at 11:00 AM, and funeral service will be at 2:00 PM on Saturday, 3/12/21 at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Sugar Island, Pastor Allen Tetzlaff presiding. Burial will follow the service in the parish cemetery.
Church and Chapel of Waukesha is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.churchandchapel.com.